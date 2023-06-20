ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was born in The Bronx. He loves his New York Knicks and has been an advocate for the team.

Tuesday, Smith went off about the Knicks. He criticized forward Julius Randle, who recently appeared on the “Podcast P” show with Paul George. Here is what Smith said:

“Come postseason time, you know, put a taller defender on him, contest his shots, he's going to dribble too much, he's gon' force shots he don't need to force,” Smith said. “And he's not going to be nearly as effective during the postseason as he is in the regular season. You know this is coming.”

“You can't learn to use your right hand?” Smith said. “Is it that much for me to ask that you can become a bit ambidextrous, that you can remember that God gave you two hands and two arms? That you don't actually have to always use your left?”

Randle is perceived to be an important piece for the Knicks. He ranked among the top-15 players in points (25.1) and rebounds (10.0). But he is not as effective in the postseason.

His averages dipped to 16.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He also shot 37.4 percent from the field, which was below his season average at 46.0 percent.

“I look at them, and I'm tired of seeing the period at the end of the sentence,” Smith said. “I'm tired of seeing — I know they're not getting past the conference semifinals — I know these things. And I'm just trying to be cool.”

Smith hopes the Knicks can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. They have not made it there since 2000.

Randle has been a good player, but Smith and New York wants to see more from him in the postseason.