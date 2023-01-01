By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Myles Turner’s name has been consistently mentioned in trade rumors over the past couple of years. However, the Indiana Pacers are in the midst of a strong 2022-2023 season. Turner most recently led the Pacers to a big victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. His postgame comments will certainly excite Indiana fans while leaving potential trade suitors concerned, per Bally Sports Indiana.

” I really believe we’re a great team,” Turner said after Indiana defeated the Clippers 131-130 on Saturday. “I feel like we’re waking a lot of people up, and we’re going to continue to do so. That’s all I’m saying. Just keep believing in what we’re building, and the results speak for themselves.”

Myles Turner led the charge with 34 points on 11 of 17 shooting from the field. He also went an impressive 10-10 from the free throw line. Turner and Tyrese Haliburton, who added 24 points and 10 assists in the win, have emerged as a star-studded duo for this Pacers team.

In the end, Turner will likely continue to deal with trade headlines linked to his name. However, Indiana improved to 20-17 on the season and are now 6th in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers won’t be competing for an NBA championship any time soon, but they have an interesting young core of players.

A Myles Turner trade isn’t out of the question. But it seems as if he’s content with his current situation for now.

Turner and the Pacers will aim to continue playing an impressive brand of basketball against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.