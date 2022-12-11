It seems like Myles Turner and the rumor mill have been dating for so long Turner’s parents are starting to wonder when he is going to pop the question. They may be disappointed after Bleacher Report’s most recent update on the Indiana Pacers’ center.

According to Eric Pincus, Indiana’s front office doesn’t want to part with Turner due to the team’s early-season success.

The Utah Jazz may be more of a buyer than a seller after their impressive start to the season. Similarly, the Indiana Pacers are winning too much to part with Myles Turner, who may re-sign with the team after multiple trade deadlines on the block.

Turner is averaging a career-high 17.6 points per game with a 62.4 eFG%. He is getting to the line at the highest rate of his career while making 80.2% of his 4.6 free throw attempts per game. Meanwhile, the Pacers are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a blend of veteran and young talent on the roster. They are only three games behind the third place Cleveland Cavaliers.

The relationship between Indiana and Turner could have gone south at multiple points during his career, including earlier this season. He commented on the Lakers’ early pursuit of him during an appearance on ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast.

“If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you are in, and I know I can provide to a team my leadership, my shot blocking, my 3-point ability and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor,” Turner said. “I would take a very long look at it.”

However, it is looking like Turner and the Pacers have turned their relationship around and could agree to a new deal that will tie him to Indiana’s young core.