Published December 1, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The MLB hot stove is churning out rumors like crazy right now, and some big names are beginning to find new homes. One player who will likely be on the move is Mitch Haniger, and it looks like the outfielder has a pair of serious suitors in the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers right now.

Via Jon Morosi:

“Sources: Red Sox and Rangers among the most serious suitors for free-agent OF Mitch Haniger.”

Both the Sox and Rangers are expected to be aggressive in free agency this offseason, and that has pushed them towards Haniger. Haniger had a monster 2021 season (.253 BA, 39 HR, 100 RBI, .804 OPS) but only played in 57 games in 2022 due to a high-ankle sprain that kept him out for most of the summer.

Haniger is a consistent hitter at the plate who could fill a big area of need for both teams. The Red Sox basically had two true outfielders last season, and if it weren’t for the surprising emergence of Rob Refsnyder, things would have looked particularly bad for them. Haniger can slot into their vacant right field spot and provide them a strong right-handed hitter in hopes he can mash home runs over the Green Monster.

The Rangers’ need for an outfielder may be even greater, as they received virtually no production from any of their outfielders aside from Adolis Garcia. Finding another everyday outfielder who can also hit is a big need for Texas, and Haniger would definitely fit the bill for them.

Haniger may make a bit less than initially expected after struggling in 2022, but he is a great bounce back candidate for the 2023 season. Haniger would surely be a great fit with both squads, and it will be interesting to see if either the Red Sox or Rangers end up getting their guy.