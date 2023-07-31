The New York Yankees have been expected to be buyers by many ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, but a recent report from Joel Sherman of the New York Post indicates that the Yankees might consider selling.

The Yankees have let interested teams know that they are open to talking about players who are in a walk year, according to Sherman. Those players include Harrison Bader, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Wandy Peralta and Luis Severino.

The Yankees reportedly are trying to operate on “two tracks,” according to Sherman, meaning that the Yankees will see if they could move out some veterans for prospects and salary relief while also trying to acquire pieces that have control beyond the 2023 season. This signals that the Yankees are not optimistic about their playoff chances this season.

Harrison Bader is the rental that seemingly would have the best value. He has slumped at the plate, but plays elite defense in center field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa could be a useful utility player for a contender, or even a pinch runner. Wandy Peralta is an effective reliever. However, it is hard to see the Yankees getting value for Luis Severino, who has struggled mightily this season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Yankees have under 24 hours to decide whether or not to trade anyone. Other players who could have value if the Yankees decide to sell are Gleyber Torres and relief pitchers like Michael King and Clay Holmes.

When it comes to salary relief, the Yankees could also look to move Anthony Rizzo, who has struggled mightily over the last few months.

As far as additions with multiple years of control, the Yankees have been mentioned with St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson. However, the asking price is reportedly high in general when it comes to buying at this deadline, according to Sherman. Dylan Carlson would make sense for New York, but as Sherman noted, the price might be too high.

As New York remains in limbo, it have to decide its direction by Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.