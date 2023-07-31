There is some question regarding whether the New York Yankees will be buyers or sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline after losing two out of three games to the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend, but based on recent reports, it seems that the Yankees are going to be buying and looking to upgrade the left field spot, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.

The Yankees are said to be working hard to get an outfielder, according to Olney. Left field specifically has been an issue for the Yankees over the last couple of seasons. In 2021, they traded for Joey Gallo, who disappointed, so the need was still there in 2022. The Yankees then traded for Andrew Benintendi as a rental, and

With the Chicago Cubs' recent winning streak, Cody Bellinger is off of the market. He would have been arguably the top rental bat on the market, and would have slotted in nicely in the Yankees' outfield.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Some other names who could potentially be moved are Lane Thomas of the Washington Nationals, Tommy Pham of the New York Mets and Dylan Carlson of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tommy Pham is a rental bat, while both Lane Thomas and Dylan Carlson have years of control after 2023. Given the trajectory of the Yankees' season, a player with control could make more sense, but would cost more prospect capital.

As the deadline approaches, the Yankees start a crucial week in the Bronx, which includes a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays and a four-game series against the Houston Astros. It will be a tough task against stiff competition for the Yankees to keep pace in the wild card standings this week.