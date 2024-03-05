The Denver Broncos are planning on releasing quarterback Russell Wilson when the new league year begins, and he will have to find a new team. There has been some discussion regarding whether or not Russell Wilson would take the veteran's minimum, and indications are that he very well could be willing to do so.
“It can't be overstated what kind of value he is, because he can literally sign for the vet minimum because Denver's paying him $39 million, and I'm told that plan is firmly on his radar,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said, according to Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report. “He wants to help his new team by being a bargain. So, there will be a market for that. He wants to go to a team, I'm told not only to win, but has an infrastructure, a history of winning.”
The Broncos are taking on a ton of dead money to release Wilson. After his release, Wilson will try to find a new destination that he has a chance to win with. It remains to be seen where he will end up, and how many suitors he will have.
Where will Russell Wilson play in 2024?
After his release from the Broncos, there are a few teams that could make sense as destinations for Wilson. Him potentially being willing to take the minimum, or at least some kind of discount will likely open up more options for him.
Teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all make sense and have been mentioned with veteran quarterbacks this offseason, whether that be retaining players they had last year or adding someone who was previously on another team.
The Falcons and Vikings are the two main teams involved in rumors surrounding Kirk Cousins. The team that loses out could pivot to Wilson. The Buccaneers are trying to retain Baker Mayfield, but could pivot to Wilson if they let Mayfield walk. The Raiders could use a veteran quarterback with uncertainty at the position, while the Patriots could use a veteran, even if they draft a young quarterback.
Other teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers or New York Giants could make sense as well.
It will be worth monitoring the teams who get involved in the Wilson sweepstakes. It remains to be seen how many options the veteran quarterback will have.