Rutgers basketball guard Dylan Harper left his fans, and the entire college basketball world in shock after Saturday's game against Seton Hall. Harper hit a game-winner, a three-point shot after taking the ball the length of the floor. Once he got to his spot, he rose and knocked down the shot in front of the Scarlet Knight faithful. The reactions on X were memorable, with some praising Harper and others criticizing Seton Hall's defense.

DYLAN. HARPER. FOR THE WIN.



Rutgers beats Seton Hall at the buzzer. Madness in Piscataway.



pic.twitter.com/W1ljfPzc0s — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) December 14, 2024

One fan tweeted: “Kinda felt like a travel tbh – still a sensational walk off though.” Another criticized the Pirates and said “How does this type of defense happen? On the one guy! What the heck happened! Wow. #DisappointedAlmuni.” Lastly, one reaction praised Harper's shot, which said “Harper is so good.”

Harper drew No. 1 pick buzz after dropping 37 points in a November game against Alabama. The Rutgers basketball star has made his case known already. On the season, he's averaging 23.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He played the first few games without fellow star Ace Bailey. Regardless, Harper hasn't needed much to thrive.

He's had only two games where he didn't score 20+ points. His slashing ability, combined with his ball-handling is an unstoppable combination. While the three-point shot needs some fine-tuning, the shot itself looks good. After all, Harper's game-winner was a three.

Dylan Harper is the X-factor for Rutgers basketball

As great as Bailey is, the ultimate key for the Scarlet Knights is Harper. His ascendence into stardom so quickly was a surprise that many in the Big 10 didn't expect. However, numbers don't lie and he's been one of the top guards in the conference and in the country. It's been enough to where people believe Harper should get No. 1 pick buzz over Cooper Flagg.

Although there's a good chunk of the season left, his performance is impressive. Rutgers basketball has only played two conference games and have a split record. Harper knocked down three treys in both games, highlighting an area of growth for the freshman.

The Big 10 has its fair share of challenging opponents. UCLA, Purdue, and Illinois highlight a few of those. The Scarlet Knights will gear up to play them throughout the season. Harper's rapid development could put pressure on them to have an answer. He and Bailey are an ideal one-two punch for a team, much less a program.

Still, there's more work to do for Harper and Rutgers basketball. After falling off the AP top 25 ranking, they'll hope to get back in there on the back of Harper's elite play.