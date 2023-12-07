Raptors guard Ron Harper Jr. didn’t take too kindly to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski spoiling little brother Dylan Harper’s Rutgers decision.

In today’s media age, being the first to breaking news certainly gives you an advantage in this business. In the college basketball world, Wednesday was significant on that front in that five-star point guard Dylan Harper was set to make his college decision. Longtime NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was the first to break the news that Dylan Harper had selected Rutgers. Harper was set to make his announcement on his own. That predictably didn’t go over so well with Harper’s older brother, Toronto Raptors guard Ron Harper Jr. who took to social media to express his displeasure.

Lame af man… smh https://t.co/2INX0UiHDS — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) December 6, 2023

It’s a little difficult to see who’s at fault here as Adrian Wojnarowski certainly took care to mention that Dylan Harper specifically told him he was committing to Rutgers. Unless he was told specifically not to break the announcement until Harper could reveal it on his own. If that’s the case then Ron Harper Jr. has every right to be upset. But that’s just speculation.

In any case, Harper joins Ace Bailey for one of the most loaded recruiting classes in Rutgers school history. Harper is the son of former NBA player Ron Harper. He’ll follow in the footsteps of his older brother Ron Jr. who was a standout for Rutgers before signing a two-way contract with the Raptors.

Harper chose Rutgers over other finalists such as Duke, Auburn, Kansas and Indiana. He’s the highest-ranked recruit in school history. He is widely considered to be a top three player in his class.