Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said that defenseman Rasmus Dahlin will not be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets due to bask spasms.

“It should be short term, but you never know,” Lundy Ruff said, via TSN.

Dahlin left the Sabres' 5-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday with the back spasms after playing 17:16 minutes of ice time. It is a tough blow for a Sabres team that is fighting to stay within reach of a wild card spot in the eastern conference.

Dahlin has put up six goals and 19 points in 25 games so far this season, according to TSN. The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft extended with the Sabres on an eight-year, $88 million deal just over a year ago and was named captain before this season. He is a vital part of the Sabres' success as they try to snap their playoff drought.

Where do the Sabres stand amid Rasmus Dahlin's injury?

Currently, the Sabres are 11-12-2 overall with 24 points on the season. They are tied with the Detroit Red Wings in the Eastern Conference standings and are three points out of a playoff spot, but it is a crowded bubble at the moment.

The New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers currently hold the two wild card spots with 27 points overall, while the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins have 26 points, and the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders are ahead of the Sabres as well with 25 points.

Buffalo is currently on a four-game losing streak, although the team picked up a point in an overtime loss at home to the Vancouver Canucks. Prior to the losing streak, the Sabres were winners of three straight and were in decent position to have a successful season. Now, they will have to dig out of this rut with Dahlin out of thelineup for at least one more game.

The Jets have been one of the better teams in the NHL this season, so they will be a tough test for the Sabres, especially with Dahlin out of the lineup. Hopefully Buffalo's captain can return soon and help the team make a push to secure a playoff spot.

There are key games against Eastern Conference competitors approaching in the month of December, so this upcoming stretch could determine whether or not the Sabres are a team to consider in the playoff picture down the stretch this season, or if they will be selling pieces at the deadline.