Sabres lock up general manager Kevyn Adams to multi-year extension

The Buffalo Sabres are looking like future Stanley Cup contenders these days. And the team will keep Kevyn Adams around to see his vision through.

Adams signed a multi-year contract extension with the Sabres on Wednesday. They did not make the specific term public when the team announced the deal.

“Kevyn’s leadership and vision over the past two seasons has proven to be invaluable, and I am confident in his ability to continue to move us forward as an organization,” Sabres owner Terry Pegula said.

The Sabres have not qualified for the playoffs since 2011. However, they are taking strides in the right direction. Buffalo went 16-9-3 down the stretch last season, matching eventual Stanley Cup champions Colorado Avalanche in points percentage during that stretch.

“I, along with the fans and community, am happy to see Kevyn continue to build a winning culture both on and off the ice,” Pegula said. “Additionally, I am appreciative of his communication skills and dedication to the entire organization. I am thrilled to extend Kevyn’s contract and have him lead the Buffalo Sabres for several years to come.”

Adams took over in 2020, and has overseen the development of many of the Sabres’ young stars. Forward Tage Thompson, who recently signed an extension, has started to live up to his potential.

The main pieces for the Sabres future are on the blueline. Rasmus Dahlin has proved his worth in the NHL. And he will be joined by 2020 first overall pick Owen Power.

Adams will have the opportunity to continue to oversee the team’s progress over the next several years. A future that Sabres fans hope will bring home a Stanley Cup championship.