The Buffalo Sabres have missed the postseason in 14 consecutive seasons. General manager Kevyn Adams is still around, trying desperately to bring a contender to Western New York. They have already brought in former Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen as a special advisor, but now it's time for roster changes. The Sabres could trade young forward JJ Peterka this offseason instead of giving him a second contract. Frank Seravalli of Daily FaceOff connected five teams to Peterka.

“Frank Seravalli announced on the DFO Rundown podcast that the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Vancouver Canucks all have confirmed interest in acquiring Peterka,” Josh Erickson of Pro Hockey Rumors reported.

This comes days after Elliotte Friedman reported that the Sabres' “answer had changed” on Peterka when teams are calling. That heavily implied that Buffalo was looking to trade him, considering rumors were swirling but were eventually denied at the trade deadline. The Sabres are looking to improve their roster, so this won't likely be a trade for picks and prospects.

The Islanders are looking for scoring and have two defensemen who need new contracts that could go the other way. If Adams is enamored with either Noah Dobson or Alexander Romanov, this could be a simple flip. The Sabres already have three expensive defensemen under contract: Mattias Samuelsson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Owen Power.

The Rangers were rumored to be interested in Peterka at the deadline, but nothing came to fruition. Adding him would help make them younger and more dynamic on offense. They could also send them K'Andre Miller, a defenseman who needs a new contract. The Lightning could also send them a veteran piece in an effort to get cheaper. But the Blackhawks and Canucks would likely be teams that try and send them picks in the deal.