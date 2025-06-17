With the Buffalo Sabres having extended their NHL-leading postseason drought into a 14th consecutive season, the general sentiment has been that there are multiple players on their roster who are unhappy with the constant setbacks and would prefer a chance of scenery to better their chances of experiencing a winning culture.

One of them is said to be pending restricted free agent defenseman Bowen Byram, who just wrapped up a two-year contract. What are the chances that the Vancouver Canucks could show interest in acquiring him?

Rick Dhaliwal, who is one half of the “Donnie and Dhali” podcast that covers Canucks hockey, said recently that the current Canucks management group “loves” Byram, per Daily Hive.

“This regime loves Bowen Byram,” Dhaliwal said. “This regime has tried to get this guy since the day they arrived in Vancouver.”

“It wouldn’t surprise me if the Vancouver Canucks were one of the teams checking in on Byram,” Dhaliwal continued. “I’ve been told a lot of Western Conference teams [are] in on Byram right now. I would not be surprised if the Canucks were one of them.”

Additionally, NHL journalist Adrian Dater wrote on his social media account that he believes Byram would welcome a move to Vancouver.

I believe Byram wants to be a Canuck https://t.co/wK2EO6bAWl — Adrian Dater (@adater) June 16, 2025

Byram, who hails from nearby Cranbrook, British Columbia, was reportedly a trade target of the Canucks during his time with the Colorado Avalanche in a would-be trade that involved J.T. Miller.

He's scored 33 goals with 77 assists in 246 career regular-season games, while also adding 12 assists in 27 postseason games.

Would Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram welcome a move to the Canucks?

Byram is a pending restricted free agent, meaning that he'll soon be eligible to receive offer sheets from other NHL clubs.

He scored seven goals with 38 assists with the Sabres this season while averaging 22:42 of ice time per game.

Byram was selected by the Colorado Avalanche with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft and played the first several years of his career with the organization before being traded to the Sabres in 2024 in exchange for Casey Mittelstadt.

Additionally, he's represented Canada on numerous occasions on the international stage.