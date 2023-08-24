The Buffalo Sabres have not qualified for the National Hockey League's postseason since 2011 — but former No. 1 overall pick Owen Power is confident that will change in 2023-24.

Not only that, the 20-year-old believes the team is good enough to compete for a Stanley Cup.

“I honestly think we can go for a [Stanley] Cup, so I think that's the attitude everyone has got and the attitude we have to have,” Power said on Wednesday during a charity hockey game in Brampton, Canada.

“It starts with getting better every day and then we will be in a good spot at the end of the year. With how young we are, we have the potential to get better throughout the year. So going in every day, getting a little bit better and focus on the present and not get too far ahead of ourselves.”

The Sabres were oh-so-close to advancing to the dance in 2023, finishing just a single point behind the Florida Panthers for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Buffalo finished with a 42-33-7 record, scoring 293 goals, which was third in the entire league. The Sabres were the only top-12 team in scoring that missed the playoffs, according to NHL.com's Dave McCarthy.

The team got even better this offseason, with general manager Kevyn Adams adding depth on the back end with the signings of Connor Clifton and Stanley Cup champion Erik Johnson on Jul. 1.