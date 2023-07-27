If the Buffalo Sabres had beaten the Florida Panthers on April 4, 2023, they would have qualified for the postseason, snapping the longest active NHL playoff drought. Instead, the Panthers defeated them 2-1 and ended up advancing all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. Such is the nature of parity in the National Hockey League.

The Sabres haven't treated their fans to a postseason series since losing in Game 7 of the first round to the Philadelphia Flyers back in 2011. Although it's been over a decade, the future is bright in Western New York, for a team that boasts star power at all three positions and a prospect pool that is absolutely loaded. Buffalo will be pushing for a playoff spot in the next few seasons, and the breakthrough could come as early as 2023-24. But the team could still use another forward to add to the top-six, especially with the unfortunate injury to Jack Quinn this offseason.

Three future superstars

One of the positives of being so bad for so long is that the Sabres have had multiple high draft picks over the years. Those picks have helped them develop stars at all three positions. Tage Thompson was not one of those picks, as he came over from St. Louis in the Ryan O'Reilly trade, but he had a coming out party in Buffalo last season. He scored 47 goals and 94 points in 78 games, emerging as a true superstar and top line centre. Along with Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch, the Sabres have created one of the best top lines in the league.

The high draft picks have come in handy on the back end, though. Rasmus Dahlin, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, has gotten better every year and was absolutely excellent in 2022-23. He emerged as a true No. 1 defenseman, and will anchor the team for years to come. He was nearly a point-per-game player last year and could get there next season. Owen Power hopes to do the same on the second pairing after being selected with the No. 1 pick in 2021. He is still developing, but had a very encouraging rookie year and will be an important part of the D-core into next year.

And in net, Devon Levi is the goalie of the future. He was stellar in a short, seven-game tryout in the big leagues last year, and should be ready to assume the role of starter and play upwards of 55 games in 2023-24. Whether or not the Sabres look to bring in another goalie is up in the air, but the 21-year-old will be their guy soon enough.

Patrick Kane could be the answer

Despite the star power, the Sabres still need another top-six winger to play on Dylan Cozens' wing, and they should look no further than Patrick Kane. He's a tough player to gauge right now, as the 34-year-old has made it clear that he will need a few months to recover from hip surgery and doesn't plan to play or sign anytime soon. Although he would have been the headliner of the 2023 UFA class, after the surgery and his disappointing stint with the New York Rangers, that is no longer the case.

Patrick Kane would be an electric add to the Sabres, for a couple of reasons. He is from Western New York and it would be an unreal homecoming. He has already won three Stanley Cups and should be enticed to play close to home. He would fit beautifully on the second line and likely top powerplay unit. And most importantly, he wouldn't be too expensive following surgery and the reality of his age. He could help juice up a young roster that is ready for the playoffs, and the fit just makes so much sense.

Sabres' biggest need: a top-six forward

Although the Sabres' brass have reportedly been looking into both Connor Hellebuyck and John Gibson as goaltending upgrades, we will assume that the team goes with Devon Levi as the starter next season, with Eric Comrie backing up. In that spirit, the one place the squad could really use an upgrade is at second-line right wing. Victor Olofsson could occupy that spot with Quinn out, but he would be better suited to a third-line role.

GM Kevyn Adams could look for a 2RW on the trade market, but he already has two excellent free agency options in Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko. While the details make it more difficult, either of those players would go a long way into making the Sabres a playoff team again. The fan base has waited long enough and the team is good enough, but that one crucial piece is what could really put this team over the hump in an ultra-competitive Atlantic Division next season.