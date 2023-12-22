The Sabres embarrassed the Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

On Tuesday night, the Buffalo Sabres were embarrassed by the Columbus Blue Jackets, allowing one of the worst offensive teams in the league to torch them for nine goals.

Two nights later, it was a completely different Sabres team that took to the ice at the KeyBank Center in Western New York. Buffalo scored early and often against the Toronto Maple Leafs, destroying their Atlantic Division rivals 9-3 in front of the 19,070 spectators in attendance.

Fans were chanting “Fire Donnie” — head coach Don Granato — after Tuesday's lopsided loss, and superstar defenseman Rasmus Dahlin used it as motivation two nights later.

“Dahlin said the fans the other night chanting ‘Fire Donnie' really irritated him and said he thought it was crazy and they will play for him going forward,” reported WGR 550's Brian Koziol late Thursday night.

It's certainly unfortunate that it took fans chanting for the coach to be axed before a fire was lit under the Sabres, but it was a thrilling win nonetheless.

Sabres on wrong, then right side of NHL history

“The Sabres scored nine goals after allowing nine in losing their previous game to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday,” wrote NHL.com's Heather Engel on Thursday. “It’s the first time that has happened in the NHL in 40 years, when the Detroit Red Wings lost 9-5 to the Vancouver Canucks then won 9-2 against the Maple Leafs, Dec. 21-23, 1983.”

You don't see nine goals being scored in the National Hockey League every day, and you definitely don't see it from the same team — both for and against — in a span of 48 hours.

“We took last game really personally, I think, on a bunch of different levels,” Alex Tuch said after recording four assists in the contest.

“I thought we owed one to ourselves, we owed one to the coaching staff, because they come in and work really hard for us each and every day. And there might’ve been disconnect and there might’ve been a couple issues here and there with how we were playing and what our game plan was and what our mentality. It’s all of us together. We’re going to continue that mentality going forward.”

The Sabres will look to win consecutive games for the just the second time this season when they head to the Big Apple to play the Rangers on Saturday night.