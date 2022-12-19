By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Buffalo Sabres have had an up-and-down season so far. As of now, things are on the up, as the team has won three straight games. One consistent bright spot for the team has been the emergence of forward Tage Thompson.

Thompson has flashed his brilliance this season, and it’s showing up on the stat sheet. He ranks second in the NHL in goals with 25 and third in the league in points with 49.

His form has drawn praise from every corner of the league. Even the NHL’s MVP from a year ago, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, considers the Sabres forward underrated.

After another standout performance on Saturday, Thompson responded to his fellow Arizona native. “He didn’t have to say that, so when he says that, it means a lot,” he said.

“We skate together a little bit in the summer, so he’s seen me the last couple summers. That’s probably why. He’s probably seen more of my game than some other people in the league on a consistent basis (also) because we play against him so much, too.”

Thompson fed teammate forward Jeff Skinner twice for two assists on the night. He also scored the eventual game-winning goal as the Sabres defeated the Coyotes 5-2.

Saturday’s performance marked the seventh time Thompson registered three or more points in a game. And it all culminated in an incredibly special night for the 25-year-old.

“It was very cool to watch,” Granato said. “I know it was a special night, him being here. This is an area dear to his heart. He trains here in the summertime quite a bit and he’s got such a great family, so him to know they were in the building watching him do his stuff, I know it was a big night for him and special moment.”

The Sabres return to play on Monday with a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Only time will tell if Thompson can continue this run of form for an extended period of time.