The Buffalo Sabres have had quite the offseason. They invested in one of their own as goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen signed a new contract after a promising 2023-24 campaign. However, the Sabres bought out Jeff Skinner and shockingly traded Matt Savoie to the Edmonton Oilers. It's been a bit of a whirlwind, to say the least.

Buffalo entered the 2023-24 season with a lot of buzz. The Sabres missed the playoffs by a single point in the year prior. With two promising goalies in net and an overall impressive core, many expected them to improve. However, the improvement simply never came.

The Sabres missed the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. While Luukkonen had a great season, Devon Levi spent extended time in the AHL. Additionally, many of Buffalo's players took steps back in 2023-24. It was a recipe for disaster and they hope to avoid the same fate in the year ahead.

NHL Free Agency is largely over and done with. But Buffalo could still shake up their roster through the trade market. And there are two Sabres trade candidates who could interest other teams ahead of and during the 2024-25 NHL season.

Devon Levi is a shocking trade candidate

This time last year, Devon Levi looked like Buffalo's goalie of the future. Levi was excited about his progress over the offseason. And he hoped he could help the Sabres make the jump into the playoffs. However, as mentioned, things went way off the rails in 2023-24.

Levi didn't exactly have a bad season. He did finish with an .899 save percentage in the 23 regular season games he played in the NHL. However, this mark was still higher than the putrid .874 save percentage put up by Eric Comrie last year.

Levi also had some promising analytical numbers in 2023-24. He had a negative goals saved above average mark. That said, he saved nearly eight goals above expected, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he had 6.6 goals above replacement and a 1.1 WAR.

There's enough here to suggest that Levi could turn into a good goaltender. However, he may not reach that level with the Sabres. Levi is entering the final season of his entry-level contract. And the Sabres just extended Luukkonen for five years.

If the Sabres are winning, Levi has trade value that Buffalo can capitalize on. Even if they don't win, they could always move Levi to avoid handing out two long-term contracts to younger goaltenders. None of this means it's likely that Buffalo will trade Levi. But he has to be at least mentioned among potential Sabres trade candidates.

Jordan Greenway is on an expiring contract

The Sabres traded for Jordan Greenway at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. Buffalo wanted some added grit to their lineup, and Greenway provided that. However, he hasn't been entirely impressive during his year-and-a-half with the Sabres.

In fact, Greenway has been in steady decline since his 2021-22 campaign with the Minnesota Wild. In 2023-24, he did return to form a bit with 10 goals and 28 points in 67 games. However, he had a WAR of less than half a win, according to Evolving Hockey.

Additionally, his overall impact on the ice has started to wane. He had an offensive goals above replacement of 7.9 in 2021-22. Over the last two seasons, though, his OGAR has dipped to 1.3. His defensive goals above replacement has remained steady, but his effect on his team's ability to earn standing points has declined as well.

Overall, Greenway has the size and grit that teams covet. And with him approaching unrestricted free agency, it gives both sides an opportunity for a fresh start. No matter how Buffalo does, Greenway is certainly one of the potential Sabres trade candidates to watch this upcoming season.