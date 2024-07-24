The Buffalo Sabres didn't live up to their lofty expectations during the 2023-24 season. However, goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen emerged as a source of hope despite the down year overall. Buffalo inked an offseason acquisition to a contract on Wednesday. After that, though, they rewarded their young goaltender after his emergence over the last season.

The Sabres have announced the signing of Luukkonen to a five-year contract. Luukkonen's new contract will carry an annual average value of $4.75 million, the team confirmed in their press release. The 25-year-old puck-stopper will have a modified no-trade clause in the final three years of this contract, according to PuckPedia. Additionally, he will be an unrestricted free agent once the deal expires in 2029.

Luukkonen formed one of the more inexperienced tandems at the onset of the 2023-24 NHL season. However, he soon took the starting job from top prospect Devon Levi. Luukkonen set career highs in games played (54), wins (27), and shutouts (5) this past campaign. His shutouts stand as the most in a single season from a Sabres goalie since Ryan Miller had six during the 2011-12 season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Devon Levi will be Sabres tandem once again

Despite the down year, the Sabres plan to run it back with the tandem of Luukkonen and Levi. Levi a lot of time in the AHL with the Rochester Americans after struggling in the NHL. He played well with the Amerks last season, leading all qualified AHL netminders in save percentage. Earlier this offseason, general manager Kevyn Adams expressed his confidence in the young duo.

“We really like the position we’re in with having UPL and Devon Levi as still young, developing goaltenders, guys we think are going to continue to grow and get better, that are extremely talented, hard-working, and character people,” Adams said, via the Sabres official website.

Buffalo did add veteran goaltending depth in NHL Free Agency this year. Notably, they signed long-time veteran James Reimer to a one-year contract. Reimer spent the 2023-24 season with the Detroit Red Wings. With Detroit, Reimer finished with a .904 save percentage in 25 games.

Last season, the Sabres did not add this type of quality veteran depth to the roster. Eric Comrie was the most experienced goalie on the team this time last summer. Comrie entered the 2023-24 season with just 47 NHL games under his belt and a career save percentage of .897.

The Sabres hope Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen can build upon his impressive 2023-24 campaign. And they have given him a contract that certainly reflects their faith in him. It'll be interesting to see how he and the Sabres perform once the 2024-25 season kicks off in October.