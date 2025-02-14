After getting the country music icon Dolly Parton to appear on her Short n' Sweet deluxe edition, Sabrina Carpenter praised her “biggest idol.”

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to talk about the collaboration. Carpenter seemed in awe of the fact that she got to record one of her biggest hits with Parton.

“Dolly and me singing in a pickup truck!!!!!!” Carpenter's post began. “I am so honored to have one of my biggest idols on a song that means so much to me. Short n’ Sweet deluxe is out now! Go watch and listen!!!!

“Love you forever[, Dolly Parton]” her post concludes.

The new deluxe edition of Short n' Sweet features five bonus tracks. Four are original songs, including “Bad Reviews” and “15 Minutes.” However, she also included a re-recorded rendition of the album's second single, “Please Please Please,” with Parton.

Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton's collaboration

The new version of “Please Please Please” is country-inspired. It opens with a banjo and mandolins. Parton begins dueting with Carpenter during the first verse leading into the chorus.

Otherwise, the song largely remains the same. The song's structure and lyrics remain the same as the original. Parton gets her time to shine in the second verse, starting it solo before Carpenter joins her.

It is a clean version of the song, though. The usage of “motherf**ker” is replaced by “like the others.” Carpenter and Parton also filmed a music video for the song.

The Short n' Sweet Tour

Currently, Carpenter is just a few weeks away from resuming the Short n' Sweet Tour. It started on September 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio, before traveling across North America.

Now, she will make her way to Europe for the second leg of the tour. It will start again on March 3, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland. She is set to perform 20 shows throughout the leg, culminating in a show in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 4.

It is unknown if she will announce more shows. Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour is shorter than her last concert tour, Emails I Can't Send.

The Emails I Can't Send Tour consisted of 80 shows across six legs. She visited North and South America, Europe, and Asia during that run.

The Short n' Sweet Tour is in support Sabrina Carpenter's sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet. It was released on August 23, 2024. The album was preceded by two singles, “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

A third single, “Taste,” was released on the same day as the album. Since then, three more singles, “Bad Chem,” “Busy Woman,” and “Please Please Please” (feat. Parton) have come out.

The album was her first new music release since 2023's Fruitcake. She released an EP of Christmas songs on November 17, 2023, including “A Nonsense Christmas.”