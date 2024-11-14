At 78, Dolly Parton continues to be a vibrant and influential presence, supporting her fellow musicians and exploring new creative ventures, like her recent jewelry line collaboration with designer Kendra Scott. In a recent interview with E! News promoting her jewelry collection, Parton didn’t hold back in expressing her admiration for Taylor Swift, a musical icon in her own right, and her budding relationship with NFL superstar Travis Kelce, TheSpun reports. Parton openly shared her “crazy” admiration for Swift, citing her success and dedication as both an artist and songwriter. “I’m crazy about Taylor,” she gushed. “I admire her so much, what she’s done with her life, her career.”

Parton’s appreciation goes beyond Swift’s music; it’s her character and the genuine love she shares with fans that truly impress the country legend. Parton went on to call Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce “great,” acknowledging the public's excitement surrounding the couple’s story. “People love romance,” she added with a smile. Swift’s close connection to her fans and community resonates deeply with Parton, who has always valued her bond with her audience.

Scott, Parton’s collaborator, also chimed in, echoing Dolly’s thoughts on Swift. She highlighted Swift’s big-hearted approach, noting that her consideration for her fans and the people around her is a large part of her success. This mutual admiration between Parton and Swift underscores a unique bond between two powerhouse women who have reshaped the music industry in their respective eras.

Swift on Dolly: A Legendary Empath

Swift has long admired Dolly Parton and publicly praised her in a past interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she described Parton as a transformative force in music and as someone who approaches life with a playful and lighthearted spirit. “Dolly is a force of evolution and transformation in our industry,” Swift shared, mentioning her admiration for Parton’s wit and her ability to blend artistry with a sense of fun. Swift believes Parton exemplifies how a woman can be both a “serious artist and writer” while remaining “in on every joke.”

Beyond Parton’s humor, Swift views her as a master storyteller, someone deeply attuned to the human experience and capable of reaching people across generations. Swift’s praise encapsulates why Dolly Parton remains a beloved icon: her willingness to challenge herself artistically while enjoying the journey has left an indelible mark on the industry.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills, fans might wonder if they’ll spot Parton cheering on Swift and Kelce from a stadium suite, or perhaps even the Super Bowl itself. In many ways, the admiration between these two legendary performers brings their fans together, with Parton’s blessing on Swift’s relationship with Kelce adding an extra dose of charm to an already enchanting romance.