After a promising 2023-24 season, the Sacramento Kings are gearing up for the NBA Playoffs. The Kings earned the ninth seed in the Western Conference, which puts them against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. The matchup is a rematch from 2023's first-round playoff battle. That said, here are three bold Kings predictions for Tuesday night's Play-In showdown.
A brief preview
Sacramento entered the 2023-24 season with high hopes after a stellar run. The Kings finished the previous year with a record of 48-34 and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2006. Sacramento was the West's third seed and took on a fiery Warriors team in the first round.
The matchup proved to be one for the ages, as the Kings battled the Warriors for seven games. Sacramento entered the final game of the series with home-court advantage, hoping their beam would help them to the second round. However, Golden State won Game 7 123-120 off a monster 50-point performance from Steph Curry.
Sacramento will face Curry's squad once again for a chance to earn a secure NBA Playoffs spot. Tuesday night's winner between the ninth-seeded Kings and 10th-seeded Warriors will advance to play the loser of the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans seventh-eighth seed Play-In game.
The Kings are ready to avenge their 2023 NBA Playoffs exit, and De'Aaron Fox headlines the first of three bold predictions.
De'Aaron Fox will outplay Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry got the best of De'Aaron Fox in 2023's playoff battle. Most notably, Curry scored 50 points in Game 7, while Fox only amassed 16. The star Sacramento guard does not want a repeat of his team's downfall, and his 2023-24 production exemplifies his resolve to help his team win.
Fox amassed a career-high 26.6 points along with 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds through 74 regular season games. In addition, he totaled 2.0 steals per contest, which led the NBA. Fox will look to play hounding defense on Curry and use his swiping skills to his advantage.
On the offensive side, Fox's three-level scoring ability should give him an advantage. Particularly, his mid-range game will be crucial for success against the Warriors. He can keep the defense honest by pulling back for a jumper after some aggressive downhill attempts.
Fox will be hungry to outplay Curry, but the Warriors veteran will not make it easy. Curry averaged 26.6 points per game during the regular season and shot 40.8% on three-pointers. He has been battling an ankle injury but is expected to suit up and give his all on Tuesday night. Fox needs to execute on both sides of the ball to slow the sharpshooting guard. Nevertheless, Fox has tremendous help.
Domantas Sabonis will be the best player on the floor and earn a triple-double
Like De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis had a stellar regular season showing. The 27-year-old averaged 19.4 points, a league-leading 13.7 rebounds, and a career-high 8.2 rebounds per game. Sabonis was among the few players who played all 82 regular season games. Moreover, he amassed the most triple-doubles in the NBA with 26. Sabonis' production has him in the conversation for his first All-NBA honor.
Sabonis is arguably the Kings' most important player, and they need his best effort against the Warriors on Tuesday night. The bruising forward has every reason to take the game by storm. He garnered 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in Sacramento's Game 7 defeat from 2023.
This time, Sabonis will want to outplay everyone on the floor, and it would not be surprising if he earned a triple-double in the process. The Warriors will not make it easy on the star forward. Draymond Green will be a tough defensive presence to overcome. Yet, if Sabonis can make some outside jumpers, he can keep Green on his toes and overcome him.
Sacramento's star players have a lot on their shoulders, but they have shown they have what it takes to prevail. Tuesday night's NBA Play-In Tournament matchup is not only important to Fox and Sabonis but to the Kings as a whole.
The Kings will beat the Warriors by double-digits
Sacramento wants to keep its newfound NBA Playoffs streak going, and what better way to do it than by beating the team that ended its run early in 2023? The Kings will enter their first NBA Play-In Tournament game with a fire to keep advancing. Thus, fans could see Sacramento beat the Warriors by double-digits.
The Kings cannot afford to be caught off guard. Golden State won four of its final five regular-season matchups and has its own postseason aspirations to fulfill. Many fans and analysts believe the Warriors dynasty is coming to an end, but they want to prove that notion wrong,
Sacramento has a steep battle ahead of them, but they have the personnel necessary to be successful. Second-year forward Keegan Murray and bench guard Davion Mitchell are vital supporting pieces. Murray's outside shooting and Mitchell's defense should help the Kings keep the Warriors at Bay (pun intended).
The Kings also have the support of Sixth Man of the Year candidate Malik Monk. Monk will not play due to an MCL injury he suffered in March. However, his vocal leadership will be invaluable on Tuesday.
When it is all said and done, Sacramento looks to continue to light their beam in hopes of a secured playoff spot. Will the bold predictions come to fruition for the Kings on Tuesday night?