The Kings' commanding winning streak is partially owed to the play of the star NBA duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

The Sacramento Kings are having a strong start to the 2023-24 season. The Kings are 8-4 and sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. Sacramento's success is partly due to the star NBA duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Fox and Sabonis' contributions over the Kings' last four games have been unbelievable.

Do the Kings have the best duo in the NBA?

Sacramento is undefeated in its last four games. Domantas Sabonis has been a double-double machine during the stretch averaging 27.7 points and 13.0 rebounds along with 7.6 assists. His most recent performance against the Dallas Mavericks saw him erupt for a stat line of 32, 13, and six.

Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox is cutting opposing offenses up with his elite play. Fox is averaging 32.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists during Sacramento's hot streak. Fox continues to show why is one of the most coveted point guards in the NBA.

The Kings have been on fire during their last four games, but they are on a six-game winning streak, which ties the Boston Celtics for the longest streak in the league. Sacramento is putting the NBA on notice under the leadership of the Fox-Sabonis duo.

Despite their recent success, the Kings have been heavily mentioned in NBA trade rumors. Some believe Sac can take themselves to the next level by acquiring another two-way wing. Trading for a player like OG Anunoby or Dorian Finney-Smith would improve the Kings' versatility.

Regardless of the trade rumors, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis look to continue their dominance in Sacramento's next matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.