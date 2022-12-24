By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett got brutally honest on the Falcons after getting eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday, per Miles Garrett.

“You try so hard whatever, but same sh*t different year,” A visibly disappointed Jarrett said. “You gotta keep fighting but everybody fight, you know what I’m saying? We gotta win some games, we gotta finish as strong as we can. But to not even have a chance to be in the postseason… it’s frustrating.”

The Falcons fell to 5-10 following their 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. Atlanta has labored in recent years as well. They are attempting to build a winning team, but the process has proven to be a struggle.

Young quarterback Desmond Ridder went 22-33 through the air with 218 passing yards. Although it wasn’t an extraordinary performance by any means, Ridder’s outing was promising. It will be interesting to see how he fits into the Falcons’ plans for the future. Ridder previously dropped a confident take on his NFL debut.

“I’m prepared for this,” Ridder said, via the team’s website. “This is what they’ve been preparing me for. They didn’t want to baby me. . . . It means going about the game plan how a 12-year vet, an eight-year vet, whatever it may be, would. Not putting on a wristband — making me memorize every single play call, all the ins and outs, all the checks, all the cadence, just taking it like I’ve been in the league for eight years.”

Ridder, Jarrett, and the Falcons will look to finish off the 2022 season on a high note.