Two of the top teams in the Mountain West face off as San Diego State visits UNLV. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego State-UNLV prediction, pick, and how to watch.
San Diego State comes into the game sitting at 22-7 on the year while sitting 11-5 in conference play. That places them tied for third in the conference with Nevada and UNLV. They are also just a game back of Utah State and Boise State. They have won four of their last five games. It started with wins over Colorado State and New Mexico. They would then lose on the road to Utah State but have rebounded with wins over Fresno State and San Jose State since.
Meanwhile, UNLV is 18-10 on the year, and also 11-5 in conference play. They have won nine of their last ten including four straight. The lone loss in there was to Nevada, where he would fall 69-66. Since then, ULNV has beaten the Air Force, Colorado State, Wyoming, and San Jose State. This is also the second time these two teams will match up. In the first game, San Diego State led from start to finish, coming away with a 72-61 victory at home.
College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-UNLV Odds
San Diego State: -2.5 (-102)
Moneyline: -134
UNLV: +2.5 (-120)
Moneyline: +112
Over: 133.5 (-115)
Under: 133.5 (-105)
How to Watch San Diego State vs. UNLV
Time: 11:00 PM ET/ 8:00 PM PT
TV: CBS Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win
San Diego State comes into the game sitting 19th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 57th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. They are 121st in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 161st in the nation in effective field goal position this year. Jaedon LeDee leads the way in points per game this year. He comes in with 20.8 points per game this year while shooting 56.9 percent from the field this year. Joining him in scoring well is Reese Waters and Micah Parrish. Waters comes into the game with 11.0 points per game this year, while Parrish comes in with 9.6 points per game. Further, Darrion Trammell comes in leading the team in assists, with three per game, while he adds 7.7 points per game.
San Diego State comes into the game 84th in the nation in total rebounds per game this year. They are 97th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate, but sit 131st in defensive rebounding rate this year. Jaedon LeDee leads the way in rebounds this year. He comes in with 8.4 rebounds per game this year. Further, 88 of his 234 rebounds come in on the offensive glass this year. Second on the team is Michah Parrish, who comes in with 4.0 rebounds per game.
San Diego State is 40th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 39th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. LaMont Butler leads the way here, and he has 1.5 steals per game this year. Further, Micha Parrish and Jaedon LeDee both have over a steal per game this year.
Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win
UNLV comes into the game sitting 78th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 80th in the nation in offensive-adjusted efficiency and 87th in adjusted defensive efficiency. UNLV is 195th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 134th in effective field goal percentage this year. Dedan Thomas Jr. comes in leading the way. He comes in with 13.0 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field this year. Further, he has 5.4 assists this year. Kalib Boone is next on the team with 12.0 points per game this year. Further, Keylan Boone and Luis Rodriguez both come in with over 11 points per game this year.
UNLV is currently 296th in the nation in rebounding, while sitting 295th in defensive rebounding percentage this year. Rodrguez leads the way here as well. He comes into the game with 6.6 rebounds per game this year. Keylan Boone has also been solid in the rebounding game as well. He comes in with 6.1 rebounds while Kalib Boone has 5.4 rebounds per game.
UNLV is 76th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 143rd in opponent effective field goal percentage. UNLV is also pretty solid at holding onto the ball, sitting 79th in the nation in turnovers per game. Further, they are 78th in blocks per game. Rodriguez plays a role here too. He comes in with 1.7 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Kalib Boone has 1.1 steals per game this year while also having 1.7 blocks per game on the season.
Final San Diego State-UNLV Prediction & Pick
This should be a close game with a lot of implications for the conference tournament. The winner will be in a much better position in the tournament. San Diego State is the better team in this game, but with this being in Las Vegas, and the UNLV team having a solid defense, they will keep this game close.
Final San Diego State-UNLV Prediction & Pick: UNLV +2.5 (-120)