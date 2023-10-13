The San Jose State Spartans take on the New Mexico Lobos. Check out our college football odds series for our San Jose State New Mexico prediction and pick. Find how to watch San Jose State New Mexico.

The New Mexico Lobos have a chance to reach the .500 mark midway through their season. They haven't been great, but they haven't been terrible. For a program which has often hit rock bottom over the past decade, that's a modest degree of improvement in Albuquerque. Yet, starting a season and finishing it are two different things. New Mexico has a lot of work to do if it wants to get a bowl bid. It will have to win four games and collect at least one win against the upper tier of the Mountain West.

San Jose State is not part of that upper tier. The Spartans are 1-5 on the season after absorbing a very tough loss to Boise State last week. The Spartans got out to a double-digit lead and carried the play in the first half, but their offense stalled and their defense sprang some leaks, allowing Boise State to hit big plays on offense and ultimately turn the tide. San Jose State watched its 27-14 halftime lead turn into a 35-27 loss. San Jose State has to be able to turn the page and find a way to win a ballgame. The Spartans began the year with two hugely difficult games against USC and Oregon State. They were not expected to win either of those two contests, so their 0-2 start was not surprising or any real cause for alarm. However, their loss to Toledo and their blown 13-point lead to Boise State have put them in deep trouble. At 1-5, they are unlikely to make a bowl game unless they can get hot and stay hot in the second half of the season.

San Jose State Spartans: -7.5 (-104)

New Mexico Lobos: +7.5 (-118)

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

Why San Jose State Could Cover the Spread

San Jose State played really well in the first half at Boise State. The Spartans looked faster and more precise. They controlled that game for 30 minutes. It wasn't 60 minutes, but it was a very good half of football. If that team shows up against New Mexico — which is inferior to Boise State — SJSU should be able to win. If the Spartans can play reasonably well for 45 out of 60 minutes, it might not guarantee success, but it should probably be enough to prevail against a New Mexico team whose best win to date this season is against UMass, a not-very-good squad.

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The San Jose State Spartans have shown a clear inability to play complete games this season. San Jose State puts up a good fight in the first half and then fades in the middle portion of a game. It happened against USC. It happened against Air Force. It happened against Boise State. As long as New Mexico can stay close in the first 20 minutes, it can then benefit from a midgame fade from San Jose State.

Final San Jose State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

San Jose State is an inconsistent team, but it has played good opponents. New Mexico is a lesser opponent compared to SJSU's first few foes this season. The Spartans will beat the Lobos by 10.

Final San Jose State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: San Jose State -7.5