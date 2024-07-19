The Buffalo Bills are going to try their best and patch up the void left by Stefon Diggs in terms of production. In the coming season, Josh Allen will get to throw darts to receivers like Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Chase Claypool among others. While there is a lot to work on in terms of creating larger yards, Dion Dawkins posits that there's one thing that the Sean McDermott-led squad cannot do.

Stefon Diggs did not only run Sean McDermott's routes and catch deep bombs from Josh Allen. Despite the annual heartbreak looming when he was still in the Bills system, he still had some great intangibles that he brought to the table which greatly helped his squad's morale. Dion Dawkins, in particular, will miss the fact that he hypes up the Bills with his aura alone, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“I think every year the team looks different. We play in a league where there are going to be changes in pieces, pieces are going to shuffle, and chessboard pieces are going to do what they're going to do. But, when you lose a guy like Stefon, you lose a lot of character. Like, you lose a lot of attitude and swag because Diggs is very comfortable with who he was. He brings a lot of energy everywhere he goes,” the Bills tackle declared.

Prior to getting moved to the CJ Stroud-led Houston Texans, Diggs still produced big numbers for the Bills. He caught 105 receptions which led to 1,183 receiving yards. This gave him an average gain of five yards for every catch that he received from Josh Allen. Not to mention, he also found himself scoring a touchdown eight times in his final year donning a Bills uniform.

How are the Bills dealing with the Stefon Diggs departure?

Obviously, it stings that they now have to move on and try to win without their core wide receiver. After all, Diggs has been with the Bills since 2020 and has developed the most chemistry with Allen and the rest of McDermott's weapons. However, Dion Dawkins posits that there should be no point of concern for their faithful. He has full trust in the front office and the magic that they are pulling off alongside the coaching staff. But, he also cannot help but feel sad about the exit.

“I think the people that are upstairs do a good job of keeping the guys in a consistent not drastic changes. We have guys that have learned, guys that have been there, and guys that are going to fill those positions. I know I can paint it however but Diggs was one of my favorite teammates. He was just himself and he had a lot of passion. I think if we're talking about Diggs because he's the biggest change, this is the NFL. Guys come, guys go, and guys have to be ready,” Dawkins declared.

It will surely be a different Bills squad on the field come the start of the season. Hopefully, the move that they pulled was all for the best outcomes.