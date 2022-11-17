Published November 17, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Arkansas Razorbacks flexed their muscle Wednesday night against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in a 71-56 win in Fayetteville. But that was not why we are here. We gather here to talk about the absolutely bonkers dunk by Arkansas basketball forward Trevon Brazile, who had the biggest flex of the night not only in the world of college basketball but in the entire realm of basketball if you ask us.

I mean, just look at this.

Brazile had that look in his eye akin to that of a Great White Shark’s when it smells a bloody seal helplessly splashing in the water. There was no way that that Jackrabbit defender was going to stop Brazile from taking off and yamming one in his face without the help of a trampoline. Geometry students across the nation can learn from the angle with which Brazile cocked his arm before rocking the rim hard.

Brazile didn’t just dunk in this game, though. He scored 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting and collected 10 rebounds, two blocks, two assists, and a steal. He turned the ball over four times, but who’s going to remember that outside of head coach Eric Musselman, right? People will not even remember this game a couple of days from now, but will talk about Brazile’s dunk for years to come, visiting the clip on YouTube whenever Twitter reminds us that “on this day X years ago, Trevon Brazile gave us this poster.”

Arkansas basketball is now 3-0 after that win over the Jackrabbits. Up next for the Razorbacks is a game against the struggling Louisville Cardinals on Monday.