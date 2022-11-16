Published November 16, 2022

By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Check out our college basketball odds series for our South Dakota State Arkansas prediction and pick.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are offering every indication that they will be the favorite in the Summit League once again. They scored an impressive early-season victory last week, going into Idaho and defeating the Boise State Broncos, 68-66, in a tense game which was close throughout. South Dakota State took down a fellow NCAA Tournament team from last season. Both the Jackrabbits and Broncos were part of the field of 68, and they both came into this game with high expectations. South Dakota State’s ability to prevail on the road shows how resilient the Jackrabbits are. They are known for having a fluid, beautiful offense and the capacity to shoot 3-pointers at a high level, but the finesse style doesn’t mean they can’t play tough defense or compete at an elite level. They showed their competitive chops against Boise State, and that should fuel them heading into this game against Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are a Final Four contender, having defeated Gonzaga in last season’s Sweet 16 to make the Elite Eight before Duke and Mike Krzyzewski stopped them on the road to the Final Four. Arkansas has reached the Elite Eight in each of the last two seasons. Coach Eric Musselman has this program operating at a high level. When top-tier success continues to be replicated — instead of merely being an occasional reality — players develop great habits and improve in their evolution and development. If one good year builds on another, one should expect Arkansas to be in the middle of the fray in March. The success can’t be taken for granted, but it is more likely to emerge than not. When Musselman develops momentum with a team, he usually maximizes what he has. He showed this when he took Nevada to the Sweet 16 in 2018, just before taking the Arkansas job and hitting a home run in Fayetteville. When good things keep happening — as they have for Arkansas in recent years — a program, a coach, and a staff all earn the benefit of the doubt. It is very hard to doubt Arkansas on a larger scale.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the South Dakota State-Arkansas College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: South Dakota State-Arkansas Odds

South Dakota State Jackrabbits: +15.5 (-115)

Arkansas Razorbacks: -15.5 (-105)

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

Why South Dakota State Could Cover the Spread

The Jackrabbits played a very tough game at Boise State, as mentioned above. Arkansas is much, much better than Boise State, but South Dakota State is not likely to be afraid of Arkansas or intimidated by the Razorbacks in this game. They are also getting 15 and a half points. They have a very reasonable chance of being competitive, especially when one remembers that Arkansas did not start last season quickly. The Hogs struggled before they found their momentum later in the campaign. South Dakota State is getting Arkansas at the right time.

Why Arkansas Could Cover the Spread

The Razorbacks are a top-tier program, and though they started last season slowly, that doesn’t mean it will carry over into this season. Arkansas is full of belief that it can reach the mountaintop once again in college basketball. The Hogs’ hunger to be successful will push them to a cover in this game.

Final South Dakota State-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

The fact that South Dakota State has been tough in the first week of the season is notable, but ultimately, you should stay away from this game. If you insist on a pick, take SDSU, but really, sit this one out or live-bet it.

Final South Dakota State-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: South Dakota State +15.5