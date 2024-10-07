Portland Trail Blazers' young star Scoot Henderson is returning for his second year in the NBA with one thing on his mind: winning. The combo guard from Marietta, Georgia is looking to build upon his debut season while also promoting his personal brand at the same time. Alongside sponsor Puma, Henderson recently revealed his newest signature sneaker, the Puma Scoot Zero 2, during Trail Blazers Media Day.

Scoot Henderson signed his deal with Puma Basketball in 2022 before becoming the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. His time with G-League Ignite prompted the growing basketball sponsor to pursue the young talent early, making him just the seventh player in NBA history to play their first NBA game in their own signature sneaker.

Following the success of the debut Puma Scoot Zero, Puma Basketball wasted no time in creating a fresh new ensemble for the rising star as Henderson is waiting to take the league by storm. During Portland's Media Day, Henderson rocked the newest Puma Scoot Zero 2 in a unique colorway slated for release later this year.

Puma Scoot Zero 2

The Puma Scoot Zero 2 comes in a similar construction to that of the original Puma Scoot Zero, featuring a low-top ankle cut and thick performance outsole. The shoes come as the latest in Puma Basketball technology and given the creative designs we've seen throughout LaMelo Ball's signature line, it comes as no surprise that Henderson opted for yet another loud and unique sneaker.

Right off the bat, we see panels of the shoe separated from the actual silhouette, creating a very distinctive and aerodynamic silhouette through the uppers of the shoe. We see a multitude of colors used throughout and given this is just the debut colorway, we should be in store for many more colorful ensembles in the near future.

The Puma Scoot Zero 2 is set to launch December 20, 2024 and will see a global release on Puma's platforms. With the Puma Scoot Zero coming with an affordable retail tag of $100, we should see similar pricing around this release. The shoes will come in full family sizing, so don't miss out on a chance to grab a pair for the whole squad.

