Much has been made about Damian Lillard’s exit from the Milwaukee Bucks. After two ill-fated seasons with the Bucks, Dame returns to the Portland Trail Blazers after Milwaukee decided to stretch the remaining of his contract, worth $113 million, over the next five years.

The nine-time All-Star returns to his former team amidst consistent concern over his fitness, with the player expected to return sometime in October 2026. However, while question marks over his return are bound to remain, Dame himself does not seem to be worried.

“I expect to return to form,” he said, per Oregon Live. The 35-year-old signed a three-year, $42 million deal with a no-trade clause and a player opt-out after two seasons. The reunion was emotional, especially with his three children at his side as he signed the contract. After a turbulent two-year stretch with the Bucks, Lillard said returning to Portland felt like coming home.

“It never felt right not being home. Through it all, I found my way back,” he claimed. Dame averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds across 58 appearances last season while shooting at an overall 54.7%.

However, the seriousness of his injury as well as the lengthy rehab means that it remains to be seen whether he can return to the kind of form which the Trail Blazers were familiar with during his first stint. Lillard’s return also puts added pressure on the Blazers’ young core, especially Scoot Henderson, as Portland prepares for a new era.

A firm franchise legend, Lillard is considered to be the best player in the Trail Blazers’ history, and his arrival, although with complication, comes at a time when the Trail Blazers look set to return to playoff contention. The No. 6 pick of the 2012 NBA Draft, Lillard returns as an elite veteran and will be itching to put the speculation considering his NBA future to rest as soon as possible.