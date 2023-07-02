Sean Strickland put on an impressive performance in the main event of UFC Vegas 76, stopping Abus Magomedov in the second round via TKO. The win was Sean Strickland’s second consecutive victory in the UFC, and he is now calling for a shot for the middleweight title.

The fight started with both fighters trading shots, but Sean Strickland quickly took control and began to dominate Magomedov once they came out of the break and into the second round. Strickland landed several hard shots and had Magomedov in trouble early in the second round. He eventually finished the fight with a flurry of punches, forcing the referee to step in and stop the fight.

After the fight, Strickland called out the middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, and said that he is ready for a shot at the title. Strickland has been on a tear in the middleweight division, and his win over Magomedov only solidifies his status as a top contender.

The win over Magomedov was a dominant performance by Strickland, who showed off his striking skills and his ability to control the fight. He is now ranked #7 in the middleweight division and is expected to face a top-ranked opponent in his next fight no matter if it is Israel Adesanya or a potential #1 contender spot.

With Sean Strickland’s brash personality and Adesanya’s witty comebacks, this would be a fight that the fans would surely enjoy. Also, this would be a challenge for Adesanya as he has never faced Strickland or the dangers that he possesses. There aren’t many fighters that fight with the come forward pressure fighting style that Strickland comes to fight with. Adesanya is a tactician when he fights in the octagon and Strickland would look to bring the fight to him which would make for a fun clash of styles of fighting and one that the fight fans surely would enjoy one way or the other.

As of right now, it is looking like the winner of Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 291 will be next in line for the title shot against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia. A lot of things can change between now and then, and Strickland coming off a dominant performance certainly puts him on the waiting list just in case something may happen in the near future which would slide him right into title contention.