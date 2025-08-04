A 2-3 record on the East Coast road trip might not sound too horrific. But for the Phoenix Mercury, it felt like everything that could've gone wrong did.

Those three losses were marked by disappointing defense, a lackluster offense, and for some, a perceived lack of effort. Even though the WNBA All-Star Game had a short turnaround, it didn't provide an excuse.

Not to mention, the Mercury's Big 3 of Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, and Kahleah Copper all shared the floor consistently throughout this five-game road trip. However, some of the concerns were too grand to ignore. Let's start with a theme that will be consistent throughout this article.

Defensive lapses were beyond evident.

For a team that normally jumps the passing lanes and attacks the gaps on a pick-and-roll, it felt like there wasn't a connection on that side.

As head coach, Nate Tibbetts has mentioned all season, the defense fuels the offense. In the three losses, they allowed 89, 107, and 95 points, to the New York Liberty, the Indiana Fever, and the Atlanta Dream, respectively.

Again, those same flawed principles applied. But what lies underneath the surface?

Satou Sabally's ineffectiveness limited the Mercury

Since the All-Star Game, Sabally is averaging 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in only 21.4 minutes. After starting the season on a hot streak, she's gone ice cold.

Some of it could be her nagging ankle injury. However, some of it might be the perceived attitude. It didn't look like it during Friday's loss to the Dream, but the head coach thought differently.

“She didn't bring the energy that we needed,” Tibbetts shared after Friday's 95-72 loss to Atlanta.

Immediately after, Sabally was listed as out due to personal reasons. The correlation began if this had to do with Friday's act of potentially throwing a star player under the bus.

Once again, the Phoenix coach shared that her being out had nothing to do with Friday.

“This is a personal matter. She's out for personal reasons, and we support her through this time and are excited to get her back when she's ready,” Tibbetts said during the team's pregame availability on Zoom.

Fans shouldn't be worried about the inefficiencies. Playing with Thomas and Copper together has been an adjustment, not to mention that ankle injury could play a factor.

After Tibbetts challenged Sabally earlier in the Mercury's season, the latter rose to the occasion. This might be a bit of deja vu if Sabally gets out of her cold slump.

Mercury need to get back to defensive identity

A major concern has been and probably will always be the rebounding. Phoenix is eighth (34.2) in the 13-team WNBA in that category, which doesn't sound too alarming. The five-game road trip presented a legitimate sign to worry.

They allowed 13.6 points on second-chance opportunities, marking the third worst in the league during this stretch. Granted, the Mercury have never been a dominant force on the boards.

Still, with players like Thomas and Sami Whitcomb who lead the fast break, in part due to rebounding the ball, it sets them up to fail when they allow second-chance points.

Phoenix is one of the better teams in fast-break points (11.8, marking them fourth-best in the league). In this regard, the defense truly turns into offense.

The moment they secure a rebound, there are a variety of options. Thomas can do downhill. Copper can do the same. The offense spreads out due to the array of shooters they have.

More importantly, it forces the opposing defense not to have time to get set. It makes them scramble and take a chance on what could happen.

While it sounds rudimentary, that's what has been their bread and butter up to this point in the season.

Phoenix's rotations have been… questionable

Injuries are never fun, so Tibbetts has had to be creative with some of the lineups. The Mercury have had eight different starting lineup combinations thus far.

But it's not those combinations that are thought-provoking. For instance, Mercury center Kalani Brown had two DNPs against Indiana and Atlanta.

The Dream have one of the biggest frontcourts in the league with Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones. The first time these two teams squared off, Brown played only eight minutes.

You can't teach size in basketball, and the former NCAA champion has plenty of it. At 6'7, she has nice footwork and a knack for getting rebounds.

Her game might not fit the fast-paced offense, but it adds another layer to the offensive and defensive scheme that they need.

Figuring out these rotations, adjustments, and anything else with the lineup is pivotal. Championship-contending teams like the Minnesota Lynx and the Liberty have theirs figured out.

Phoenix shouldn't be late to the party. If they are, it could cost them in the potential quest for the franchise's fourth WNBA title.