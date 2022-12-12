By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

Described as a “third-person atmospheric adventure bicycle road trip,” Season: A letter to the future offers breathtaking visuals and promises precious stories.

Season A letter to the future Release Date: January 31st, 2023

Estelle navigates through a strange yet familiar world, witnessing life on the brink of an impending but mysterious change.

Season: A letter to the future is releasing on January 31st, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on Steam and Epic Games Store. Wishlisting and pre-order for Season has already begun on the respective storefronts. For those who can’t wait, you can check out the demo currently available.

Season: A letter to the future Story

In Season, you witness the story of Estelle as she becomes the first of her generation to leave her village. In her adventures through a world both strange and familiar, Estelle has one goal: to document the world for the future.

The narrative-focused exploration game boasts the following features:

A bicycle road trip: Wind your way through stunning landscapes on your bicycle.

Explore a mysterious world: Meet a diverse, memorable cast of characters, help them through moments of quiet crisis.

Document, photograph and record: Collect memories, make recordings and discover the secrets the season before it ends.

Season: A letter to the future Gameplay

Meg Hutchinson, Narrative Designer for Season at Scavengers Studio gave more details about Season: A letter to the future in the PlayStation Blog: “Your camera can capture anything you see. Your microphone can capture and playback anything you hear, through directional sound recording. This action also prompts moments of reflection and inquiry as you understand your surroundings, sparking thoughts and investigation from Estelle. Use these recordings of the present to unlock answers for the future.”

To enhance the experience of Estelle’s exploration, Season will be making full use of the Dualsense controller for the PS5. “With the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, you will feel the terrain under your tires, thanks to the controller’s haptics. When you’re cycling, you feel resistance in the controller’s adaptive triggers when pedalling up steep hills, and then enjoy a relaxing coast downhill. You won’t have to stick to the main road: cycling off the beaten path will lead you to hidden places and new discoveries,” Hutchinson said.

