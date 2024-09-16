The Seattle Kraken missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. Seattle fell short of expectations after making the postseason the year prior. This summer, the Kraken made moves to give themselves a better chance at postseason hockey in 2025. They even have a new head coach who could bring a new perspective to a team that could use it.

The Kraken are the NHL's second-youngest franchise at this point. Seattle played its first season back in 2021-22 and are entering their fourth year in existence. Only the Utah Hockey Club — officially recognized as an expansion team following the sale of the Arizona Coyotes — are younger as an organization than Seattle.

Newer franchises tend to experience hardship on the ice in their early years. Seattle is certainly no exception to this even with their lone playoff appearance taken into account. Can they bounce back in 2024-25, though? Let's take a look at two bold predictions for the Kraken in the season ahead.

Matty Beniers figures things out

The Kraken made Matty Beniers their very first NHL Draft pick back in 2021. The Michigan product showed a lot of potential while skating with the Wolverines. And in 2022-23, he showed he had the makings of a potential star. He scored 24 goals and 57 points as he won the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie.

Unfortunately, his 2023-24 campaign did not go as hoped. Beniers scored just 15 goals this past season while recording 37 points. This is a 20-point drop despite the 21-year-old forward only playing three fewer games than he did in his rookie year.

The performance did earn Beniers a seven-year contract extension. However, the noticeable drop in production certainly causes some concern. However, Beniers should avoid a repeat performance in 2024-25. The Hingham, Massachusettes native should have no trouble pulling together a resurgent season this upcoming campaign. Beniers could put up 70+ points for the Kraken as they push for a playoff spot.

Beniers should remain the team's top-line center this year. As a result, he will have every opportunity to succeed. With a new head coach at the helm, don't be surprised if the former second-overall pick makes an emphatic statement during his third season in the league.

Seattle's big signings cannot make a difference

As mentioned, the Kraken made big moves this summer. They signed defenseman Brandon Montour to a seven-year contract after he won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers. Additionally, Chandler Stephenson also signed a seven-year contract with Seattle on July 1.

The idea behind these moves is easy to understand. Montour gives Seattle a major boost offensively, especially if he can remain healthy in the year ahead. Stephenson, meanwhile, is a solid middle-six center who can win faceoffs and provide offense when needed.

However, there is also a lot of risk here. Stephenson has scored 50+ points in each of the three seasons. In saying this, he played with a better supporting cast when with the Vegas Golden Knights. In fact, he played with a supporting cast that was good enough to win the Stanley Cup. He does not have a comparable supporting cast in Seattle, so it's hard to know if he can continue putting up these numbers.

Meanwhile, Montour did struggle with injury last season. And in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he didn't look as good as he once did. He scored just three goals in Florida's run to the Stanley Cup this spring. As a result, there are some concerns over his ability to continue providing offense. Especially over a seven-year term.

Both players should have solid seasons for the Kraken in 2024-25. However, they won't make the difference the team hopes they will. Seattle misses the playoffs despite their big spending in the offseason. And the team heads back to the drawing board as they try to make a return to the postseason.