The longest-tenured member of the Cincinnati Bengals' roster will no longer be part of the team if it finally gets over the hump and wins the Super Bowl next season. Bengals punter Kevin Huber has announced his retirement.

The Bengals selected Kevin Huber in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. The Bengals punter spent his entire 14-year NFL career in Cincinnati. Huber took to social media Friday morning, letting Bengals fans know that his time with the team has come to an end.

“April 26, 2009, I received a call that would forever change my life,” Huber said in a statement. “From just a Cincinnati kid watching my Bengals at Riverfront Stadium to being drafted as their punter is something dreams are made of. The past 14 years have been beyond my imagination and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Bengals organization.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“To my teammates, coaches, front office and staff, I can’t thank you enough for your support and dedication throughout my career. It has been a privilege to learn from and work with every one of you. And to all Bengals fans, your grit and unwavering enthusiasm for our team and city is second to none. I may be signing off as #10, but you better believe I’ll be in the jungle chanting ‘Who Dey’ alongside you all.”

Huber only missed two games from 2009-2021. He was a 2014 Pro Bowl selection.

Huber's retirement shouldn't come as a huge surprise. He only played nine games in the 2022 season before Drue Chrisman replaced Huber as Cincinnati's punter. The team released Huber during the season, but he signed to the team's practice squad.