The Ottawa Senators landed star forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year deal worth $5 million in free agency, after weeks of speculation where the former New York Ranger would end up.

The 31-year-old was traded to the Rangers in February for forward Sammy Blais and several draft picks, as New York was gearing up for a deep playoff run. After they were unseated by the New Jersey Devils in the first round, Tarasenko became a free agent. While the blueshirts attempted to resign him, they were unable to find the cap space to fit his price range.

“Vladimir's a natural goal scorer,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion, per the team's press release. “He's a dynamic player who can score from anywhere in the offensive zone.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tarasenko won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, and has been a stalwart in the league throughout his tenure. He is a two-time All-Star, and had 50 points this past year after a career high 82 in 2022. He overcame injuries in past years, and appears to be ramping up for a career resurgence.

Reports floated around earlier this month that he was nearing a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes, but it never materialized. He later fired his agent, signifying the deal was off and started back from scratch.

Tarasenko will be a major offensive weapon on an Ottawa team that improved in 2023 but failed to make it over the hump. They finished 39-35-8, and missed the playoffs by about six points. They hold +145 odds to make the playoffs ahead of the addition, per DraftKings Sportsbook.