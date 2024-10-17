Tennis legend Serena Williams was once again open with her fans about her health, this time sharing an encouraging update following surgery to remove a benign branchial cyst from her neck, posting a video on social media of herself in a hospital bed on Wednesday.

The retired tennis legend, 43, described feeling “grateful and fortunate” that the procedure went smoothly, emphasizing her relief that “most of all, I'm healthy.”

Williams revealed that she first discovered a lump on her neck in May and underwent an MRI, which showed that the cyst did not require immediate removal. Despite the initial advice from her doctors, the cyst continued to grow, leading her to seek further medical tests. After a series of evaluations, including a biopsy that confirmed the cyst was not cancerous, Williams’s doctors recommended that she proceed with the removal to prevent potential complications, such as infection or leakage, as reported by Scooby Axson of USA Today.

The video Williams shared on social media captured her post-surgery, with the tennis star expressing relief over the outcome.

“So this is me removing it,” she said in the caption.”I am feeling so grateful and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all, I’m healthy.”

The cyst, she noted, had grown to “the size of a small grapefruit” before the decision was made to proceed with the surgery.

In a separate social media post, Williams reassured her followers that her recovery was progressing positively, though she acknowledged it would take time.

“I’m still recovering but getting better. Health always comes first,” she said, per the Associated Press.

Williams, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, has been candid about her transition from the sport. Though she avoided using the term “retirement,” preferring to say she was “evolving” away from tennis, her departure marked the end of a storied career. Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any woman in the sport's professional era, and an additional 14 doubles titles alongside her sister Venus. Her achievements include more than 300 weeks at the top of the WTA rankings and four Olympic gold medals.

Since stepping away from competitive play, Williams has remained active in business ventures, media appearances and philanthropic efforts.