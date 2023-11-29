Tennis star Serena Williams gets candid about motherhood and her mental health in a new social media post.

Serena Williams is opening up on social media. The tennis champion took to X to speak out about her mental health.

“I am not ok today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow. Love you,” she wrote.

Fans Flock To Serena Williams' X Post For Encouragement

Fans commented on Williams' post in support of the athlete.

“I hope you feel better lady. You’re absolutely right. It’s ok not to be okay sometimes, and to acknowledge it. But, here’s the thing. Put on some feel good music and do the running man throughout the house. It just might lift your spirit,” one fan wrote.

“This spoke to me. Thank you for these energy giving words. I have prayed for you, you will be okay! I will be okay also [red heart emoji],” another fan responded.

“Thank you for being open about your feelings,” another fan chimed in with support. “Your honesty is appreciated. Remember to practice self-compassion and reach out to loved ones when you need support. Together, we can get through the challenging moments. Sending you virtual hugs and encouragement.

This is not the first time Williams has spoken up about her mental health and motherhood. Williams has two daughters, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who goes by Olympia and was born in 2017 and Adira River Ohanian who both of who was born in August. She shares both of her daughters with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

“Last week was not easy for me,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom.”

She also spoke about how she deals with her mental health in her interview on Selena Gomez's platform Wondermind.

“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said back in 2022. “You know, I did this years ago, before mental health was a topic on everyone’s mind. It was just like, ‘Alright, I’m shutting myself down today.’ Just subconsciously it was something I’ve always done.”

“I have serious boundaries, and I don’t let anyone cross those boundaries with my time,” she explained. “And it’s so bad ’cause I really don’t do anything for me. I’m terrible at that! I’ve said it time and time again, ‘I’m working on it!’ But, more or less, at least prioritizing what I need to do, and then when I’m turned off, I’m turned off.”