Serena Williams might have retired from tennis but she still is living a healthy life. Williams revealed that she has a new passion since stepping away from the sport.

“I've gotten obsessed, more obsessed with diet and exercise, I think, than when I was playing tennis,” Williams tells PEOPLE. “I knew that I was going to burn 20,000 calories a day, and now I'm like, ‘Oh my god, I don't know how many calories I'm going to be able to burn!’ ”

Williams shared that she still misses tennis but she has a new goal to hit amid her athletic journey.

“Look at me,” Williams tells the publication. “I'm trying to compete — not compete, rephrase — trying to do a half-marathon. That's my new goal. So it's just like I have to do something competitive. I miss tennis like crazy.”

She continues, “But as a woman, I had to make different choices that I probably wouldn't have had to make if I were a guy, but that's okay, I love that. I love that I chose my family and I want to be around them every single day of my life. And I try to do that, and I just figure I want to be the GOAT at something else. And for me, that's being a mom right now.”

Serena Williams Shares Her Motivation In Keeping A Healthy Lifestyle

The 23-Grand Slam champion shared that she's all about living a “healthy lifestyle” so it's no surprise there that she is still working out her body like she was previously while playing tennis. She also noted that she wants fans to see her and her background to prove to them that anything and everything is possible.

“Athletes and musicians, I feel like sometimes we think that we're untouchable and that's just not true,” she tells PEOPLE. “I literally don't think of myself any different than anyone else. And I love to try to post relatable content. And I'm not doing it on purpose, it's just who I am. I have the same struggles trying to fit in these darn skirts and I want to follow my health levels too. And I just think it's so cool for people to see that, especially for me growing up in Compton.”

Williams adds, “It's just like if there's anyone else watching, know that. Knowing that I'm not any different from you. I'm literally the same. And probably, if anything, you're probably smarter and better than I am. And that's kind of what I always like to preach or show.”

Williams shares two daughters with her husband Alexis Ohanian: Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian (she goes by her middle name) and Adira River Ohanian. The athlete shared that being a mother is her motivation to stay healthy.

“The more that I don't play sports professionally, the more that I think, ‘Okay, this is what I've done for literally my entire life, and how do I optimize and keep it up?’ As a mom, my main goal is to be healthy for my kids and I have young kids and I need to be able to run for them and be able to do all that stuff,” she told the outlet.