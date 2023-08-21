Sha’Carri Richardson did it. After testing positive for THC (marijuana) and being suspended before the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the US track sprinter shocked the world at the World Track and Field Championships in Budapest, Hungary, winning the women's 100-meter gold medal on Monday, upsetting Jamaicans Shericka Jackson and five-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by.

Richardson came from behind on the far outside lane, beating Fraser-Pryce by 0.12 seconds and Jackson by just 0.07 seconds.

The miraculous return — Richardson’s first major competition since her suspension — and personal best and world championship record 10.65-second run made the American the “fastest woman in the world” in 2023 and set social media ablaze, with SHE DID IT trending on Twitter.

The reaction on social media was defiant and celebratory, with former professional athletes like Robert Griffin III saying she “JUST BLAZED through the competition,” and Emmanuel Acho posting her celebration with numerous fire emojis.

Sha’Carri Richardson JUST BLAZED the competition running 10.65 to become the 100m WORLD CHAMPION!

pic.twitter.com/j6PgeAX1hT — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 21, 2023

Sha’Carri Richardson: 1: Fastest time of her life 🔥

2: World championship record 🔥🔥

3: World Champion🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rQWfMZLGVi — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 21, 2023

NBA personality Joy De’Angela posted about Richardson’s struggles and redemption, writing, “Real ones always knew how great Sha’carri Richardson was despite the last Olympics. If anything, that was an anomaly. THIS is who Sha’carri actually is. Built like that, and always has been.”

Real ones always knew how great Shacarri Richardson was despite the last Olympics. If anything, that was an anomaly. THIS is who Shacarri actually is. Built like that, and always has been. 💯 pic.twitter.com/Ok7P9yD88j — Joy De’Angela (@joydeangela) August 21, 2023

However, not all social media users were as joyous about Richardson’s win. Some took a more aggressive approach to celebrating her victory, saying that they hope the media gives her victory as much attention as it gave her suspension in the summer of 2021.

Hopefully the media puts as much effort into celebrating Sha’Carri Richardsons World Championship win as they did tearing her name apart two years ago… — mambasburner (@sujaymehta5) August 21, 2023

What Sha’Carri has done is beautiful, triumphant, and magical. Despite all the ugliness she has faced, she’s still found a way to show up and be great in her moment. So many people who were loud in their criticism will now have to be silent in her praise. AND THAT’S ON THAT! — Danté Stewart (Stew) (@stewartdantec) August 21, 2023

Richardson is still just 23 years old, and this performance at eth World Track and Field Championships shows that the US track star will be a major force in the women’s 100-meter race when the Summer Olympics returns in Paris next year.