Sha'Carri Richardson is back on the sprinting mountaintop, and has no plans of coming down anytime soon.

Richardson won the 100-meter title at the USA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, OR Friday night, blazing to a 10.82 time in the event final ahead of second and third-place finishers Brittany Brown and Tamari Davis. The trio will compete next month at the world championships in Budapest, the first major international meet of Richardson's career after she was banned from the 2020 Olympics due to a urine sample that tested positive for THC.

Just over two years later, Richardson is putting that frustrating past firmly in the rearview mirror.

“Now, I stand here with you again and I'm ready, mentally, physically and emotionally,” she said, per the AP. “I'm here to say, ‘I'm not back, I'm better.'”

Richardson ran a personal best 10.71 100-meters in qualifiers leading up to the USATF final, also the top time in the world this year. She's not satisfied with re-emerging as as one of the world's best in sprinting glamor race, though, also vying for an American title in the 200 meters.

Sha'Carri Richardson is well on her way to winning that elusive double in Eugene, taking her first-round heat on Saturday with a wind-assisted time of 21.61—a mark only four women have ever bested under any conditions.

The USA Track and Field Championships end on Sunday.