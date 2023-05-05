Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Shadowman hasn’t had a video game since 1999, but the successful run of its remaster in 2022 gave birth to Shadowman Darque Legacy.

Shadowman is a popular comic book series, having sold over 5 million copies worldwide, but its 1999 game Shadow Man for the PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo 64 didn’t really perform very well commercially. However, the game’s unique atmosphere and gameplay allowed it to gain a cult following, which grew so much so that a Remastered version for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch was eventually released in January. That return to video games convinced Blowfish Studios that there’s still a market for Shadowman video games and that there’s a clamor for a new game to be released on modern consoles. Hence, Shadowman Darque Legacy was born.

As an action role-playing video game, Shadowman Darque Legacy follows Jack Boniface, a newly-baptized Shadowman, telling a new story that opens a new chapter in the comic book series developed over the past decades by Valiant Comics.

Players will get to duel against a horrifying cast of enemies in challenging, visceral combat. From cultists to necromancers, players will face wretched creatures that have slithered forth from the most desolate depths below. But Shadowman is anything but a helpless victim, as he himself can stand toe to toe with these monstrous beasts and use a variety of weapons to vanquish them, sending them all back to hell.

As the Shadowman, Jack can move from the Shadow Realm and the Mortal Realm at will. Players will get to explore detailed environments across two realms, which opens the door to unique environmental puzzles. Each one of these worlds that Jack will explore will have a thick atmosphere with nerve-fraying tension, fortified by its cast of enthralling characters.

Shadowman Darque Legacy will eventually be available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, and the Xbox Series X, but a release date has not yet been announced.

