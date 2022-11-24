Published November 24, 2022

Almost everyone had little to expect from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. With Chet Holmgren out for the season and a young roster without any significant playoff experience, there’s really a lot to be desired from OKC’s chances to go deep this year. While that may be true, the same can’t be said about SGA as the dynamic guard is putting up numbers never before seen in his career. In the process, those Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rookie cards in the market are getting the boost they need, helping those who invested in him get that much-needed win.

With Gilgeous-Alexander’s leap this season comes a stock in the hobby that’s gaining more attention these days. We take a look below at the potential All-Star’s offerings in the NBA card market and how they’re doing with SGA making a leap during the past few months.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s seismic leap this season

For some, it may be hard to believe that it’s Gilgeous-Alexander’s fifth season in the NBA this year, with the first one spent as a rookie playing for the Los Angeles Clippers. During that time, SGA himself played 82 games and averaged 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 steals. By that point, everyone thought he would be the permanent point guard for the Clippers as they had reached the postseason without any All-Star in their lineup.

But with all of the unpredictability of the NBA itself, SGA found himself playing for the Thunder as part of a package that sent Paul George to Los Angeles. From there, the lanky sophomore would be part of a triarchy of guards with Chris Paul and Dennis Schröder, a three-punch combo that would lead OKC to the playoffs within the bubble. And while this team certainly had a lot of potential, that 2019-20 team would be disbanded in favor of picks and other role players.

This move left Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the key guy on offense and the squad’s de-factor leader. The thing is, the squad itself was very inexperienced and clearly had no identity for two whole seasons. During that period, SGA himself played well by notching 24.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, but was marred by a series of injuries.

Even though he was seen as a great player, the combination of a young Thunder squad and his injury history has affected those Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rookie cards in the market. For quite some time, collectors and investors alike would gravitate more towards established names, like Ja Morant and Luka Doncic cards. This season, though, is shaping up to be a massive change for the Thunder’s star and his NBA card stock in the hobby.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander TODAY 42 points (tied-career high)

8 assists

14-21 shooting

2-3 from 3

74 TS%

GAME WINNER

30 IN THE 2ND HALF MVP HIM pic.twitter.com/zeWa4vUR8O — TF (@ThunderFocus) November 17, 2022

In 16 games Gilgeous-Alexander has played this season, he has already posted 31.1 points on 52% shooting from the field, 39% from beyond the arc, and 90% from the free throw line. Along with that kind of efficiency, he’s also adding 4.6 rebounds, 6 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.4 blocks in an average of 35.6 minutes per game. With those numbers, it’s easy for NBA card aficionados to see that SGA is, indeed, the face of the Oklahoma City Thunder and its cornerstone for years to come. And with a bright future ahead of the franchise, thanks to a massive stock of picks and enticing young talent in the fold, it’s pretty easy to throw your hat and bet on SGA himself becoming a bonafide star in the league.

The state of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rookie cards

SGA’s stock in the NBA card market has been treated as an afterthought, as compared to other hotter names in the hobby. Thanks to this impressive performance this season, things are now changing in the guard’s favor.

As seen in a three-month graph by Card Ladder, the OKC star’s PSA 10 Prizm Silver rookie card has risen from $404 to $495, even after reaching a bottom of $252 during that period. While the Thunder itself is still far away from making a deep playoff run, Gilgeous-Alexander’s eye-popping performance throughout the season is more than reason enough for those in the hobby to pay more attention to his NBA cards.

The verdict on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cards

As compared to more established players in the hobby, like Ja Morant or Luka Doncic, SGA’s rookie stock is relatively cheaper than the two. This presents a good opportunity to those who have invested in him early and those who are planning to buy him in the market soon.

Those who purchased those Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cards early have the benefit of selling them now for a profit since the Oklahoma City Thunder star is playing really well. At the same time, collectors or investors who want to enter his market can do so with the thought that SGA has the chance to become a better player that can reach the level of Doncic or Morant sooner than later. In any case, whether you’re buying or selling, now is the ideal time to involve yourself more with Gilgeous-Alexander’s stock in the market right away.