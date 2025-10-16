The Oklahoma City Thunder's new documentary, “Loud City: The OKC Thunder Championship Season” on NBATV tells the story of the 2025 NBA champion, which includes a funny scene between coach Mark Daigneault and All-Star Jalen Williams. Less than a week before Thunder's championship banner/ring ceremony at the Paycom Center, the documentary gives fans behind-the-scenes access throughout 2024-25.

One of those scenes involved Daigneault explaining why he calls Williams a Renaissance man for his multifaceted talent on the court.

“He's like a Renaissance man basketball-wise,” Daigneault said. “There's nothing he can't do.”

Williams admits he had no idea what Daigneault was talking about.

“Mark calls me a Renaissance man,” Williams said. “I had to Google what the meant.”

Williams demonstrated his defensive flexibility to coach Mark Daigneault when Thunder forward Chet Holmgren suffered a hip injury three weeks into the regular season. Jalen played center in Holmgren's absence, especially before Isaiah Hartenstein, who was rehabing a left-hand injury, before making his Thunder debut.

Williams earned All-Defensive Second Team honors. And coming off a breakout season where Williams earned his first All-Star selection, and was named to the All-NBA Third Team, Jalen helped lead Oklahoma City to its first title in franchise history — beating the Indiana Pacers, 103-91, in the NBA Finals.

Jalen Williams eyeing new goals after Thunder title

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams has new goals beyond 2024-25, which was undoubtedly his signature campaign, as Williams is only entering his fourth season. Still, Jalen is focused on winning it all over again this upcoming season.

“This is gonna sound really dramatic, but you really are chasing greatness,” Williams said. “You’re chasing to achieve stuff that hasn’t been done in our organization. And that’s everybody’s motivation. I think that’s why we’re such a special group.”

Not to downplay a $287 million payday, Williams is very appreciative of the Thunder's commitment. Still, leading a team to multiple championships is on the line, an opportunity that very few players in the NBA are given.

“The contract. Obviously, very nice. Very blessed to have that. It's changed the trajectory of my family's life, for sure. The championship is something that you, obviously, play for. But all of that is in the past,” Williams added. “Having my wrist surgery, I think, was a really good thing for me. It allowed me to be grounded and focus on that, and forget about the championship and everything else. But everybody's trying to compete.”

Recovering from an offseason wrist surgery, Williams missed all of the Thunder's preseason, but could make his return on Opening Night next Tuesday.