The New York Giants are starting to look alive again. Can they breathe at 5,280 feet, though? After their most complete performance of the season last Thursday night, the Giants now head into the thin air of Empower Field for a clash with the surging Denver Broncos. The Broncos also have one of the league’s nastiest defenses. Now, the Giants will need all the oxygen they can muster to stay competitive.

Giants aim to stay hot

The Giants are starting to find their rhythm. After a convincing 34-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, New York is brimming with confidence. However, the road ahead doesn’t get any easier. The Broncos have won three straight and boast a defensive a unit that leads the NFL in sacks (30) and allows just 15.8 points per game. For the Giants, it’s another chance to prove their resurgence is real.

Denver’s defense has carried the team through its winning streak. They most recently notched out a 13-11 win over the New York Jets in London. The Broncos have been a model of resilience under head coach Sean Payton. They just thrive in close games and find ways to generate pressure from all angles. With linebacker Dre Greenlaw returning from injured reserve to bolster an already elite front seven, Denver looks even more dangerous. The all-time series between the two teams is deadlocked at 7-7. Sunday’s meeting will be a battle between an ascending Giants squad and a Broncos team intent on solidifying its status as a legitimate AFC contender.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Giants and the Broncos in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.

Jaxson Dart struggles to reach 200 yards

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is coming off the most complete performance of his young career. He threw for 195 yards and a touchdown while adding another score on the ground in the win over Philadelphia. His dual-threat ability and composure have stabilized the Giants’ offense. This has leaned on a balanced mix of run and pass. However, this week’s opponent presents a completely different challenge.

Denver’s pass rush has been suffocating opponents. They are averaging five sacks per game, and the secondary has been nearly as impressive. It has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 58.3 percent of their passes. Dart will need to make quick reads and rely on short passes to avoid turnovers. Of course, sustaining long drives at altitude against this front could prove difficult. Expect him to stay efficient and mistake-free, but with limited explosive plays. Dart finishes under 200 passing yards for the second straight week as Denver’s pressure dictates the game flow.

Wan’Dale Robinson leads the Giants in receiving again

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has quietly become one of the Giants’ most reliable playmakers. Against the Eagles, he caught six of seven targets for 84 yards and a touchdown. That showcased his sharp route-running and chemistry with Dart. With Malik Nabers still sidelined, Robinson has stepped into the WR1 role with confidence. He has commanded consistent targets and provided a safety valve for his quarterback in key moments.

The Broncos’ defense has excelled at limiting deep threats. However, they’ve shown occasional vulnerability to quick slot receivers who can create separation on timing routes. That is exactly Robinson’s specialty. Robinson finishes with at least seven receptions and another touchdown. He will continue his strong run as New York’s most dependable offensive weapon.

Courtland Sutton rebounds and finds the end zone

Sutton had a quiet performance in London with one catch for 17 yards against the Jets. He will bounce back in Week 7. It wasn’t so much a reflection of Sutton’s play as it was of the matchup. He faced heavy coverage in a conservative offensive game plan. Back home in Denver, Sutton will have a more favorable opportunity to make an impact.

Note that the Giants’ secondary has allowed a 94.3 opposing QB rating and struggled to contain physical receivers on the perimeter. Expect Bo Nix to take a few deep shots early to re-establish Sutton’s rhythm and confidence. A red-zone fade or back-shoulder throw could be in the cards, especially given Nix’s accuracy on timing routes. Sutton scores his fourth touchdown of the season. He will remind everyone why he remains Denver’s top receiving threat when the game’s on the line.

Bo Nix bounces back with 250+ yards passing

It wasn’t the prettiest showing for Bo Nix in London. He tallied just 174 yards and one touchdown. That said, he managed the game effectively and avoided costly mistakes. Back at home, the offense should open up. The Giants’ defense has surrendered big plays through the air and struggled to generate consistent pressure against top-tier offensive lines. That sets the stage for Nix to post a bounce-back performance in front of the Denver faithful.

Expect offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi to lean on play-action and quick tempo to exploit New York’s linebackers in coverage. Nix’s poise and decision-making have improved steadily. With JK Dobbins helping to keep the defense honest, he’ll find success spreading the ball around to Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Greg Dulcich. Nix will surpass 250 passing yards and throw two touchdowns, reasserting control of Denver’s offense after a conservative week overseas.

Giants’ hot streak ends at Mile High

The Giants deserve credit for their recent surge. They have cleaned up their turnovers, found rhythm on offense, and started to show confidence under pressure. However, facing Denver’s defense at altitude is an entirely different beast. The Broncos have allowed just 74 rushing yards per game and limited quarterbacks to a 75.7 passer rating over their last four contests.

Dart, Robinson, and Cam Skattebo will battle hard. Still, Denver’s physical front and opportunistic secondary will be too much to overcome. Add in a more efficient performance from Nix, and it’s tough to see the Giants extending their win streak. Broncos win here, 24-13.

Final thoughts

This matchup has all the makings of a statement win for Denver. The Broncos’ defense is performing at an elite level, and Nix’s efficiency keeps them steady on offense. For the Giants, this will serve as a chance to see how their newfound confidence holds up against one of the league’s most complete teams. Expect flashes of fight from New York, but the altitude, defense, and discipline of Denver will prevail.