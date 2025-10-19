Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who missed last week’s game with a heel issue, is expected to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Carter remains listed as questionable on the final injury report, but multiple outlets said the defensive lineman has taken positive steps this week and looks likely to return to the lineup.

Carter sat out the Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants after aggravating a heel problem. He practiced this week and logged limited participation late in the week before landing on the questionable list, per the team report. The Eagles added depth on the defensive front in case Carter can’t go, but sources said the team expects him to be available for at least situational work.

When healthy, Carter brings interior disruption that changes how opponents block and how coordinators call plays. The 2023 first-round pick has the speed-to-power burst the Eagles covet inside, and his presence helps free up edge rushers and linebackers to make plays. Through five games this season, ESPN’s stat page shows Carter with limited counting stats, a reminder that his impact often shows up in pressures and alignment problems rather than box-score numbers.

Article Continues Below

Philadelphia’s defense looked short-handed without Carter last week. The Eagles generated fewer consistent interior pressures and relied more on exotic blitzes to create rush lanes. With the Vikings scheming to exploit matchups up front, Carter’s probable availability gives defensive coordinator Vic Fangio a chance to run more of his planned fronts and, ideally, pin back Minnesota’s run game while creating inside pass-rush opportunities.

The Eagles will wait until final inactives are announced Sunday to confirm, but everything this week pointed toward Carter getting at least some snaps.

If Carter plays, Philadelphia will welcome back a disruptive force who can collapse pockets and blunt interior runs. If he doesn’t, the Eagles will again lean on depth and scheming to replace his physicality.