New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is expected to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans after missing the club’s previous game with a chest issue, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport said Saturday. Diggs logged a full practice on Friday and remains listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Diggs’ likely return comes as a relief for a Patriots offense that leaned on rhythm and timing through six games. He has caught 32 passes for 387 yards this season, according to his ESPN stat page, and his ability to stretch the field and win contested throws remains central to New England’s passing game. Those numbers don’t always tell the whole story. Diggs’ presence alters how defenses allocate coverage and creates space for teammates.

With Diggs likely available, the Patriots can return to more balanced concepts, more intermediate takes, and vertical stress that help open lanes for Rhamondre Stevenson and the short passing game. The Titans rank as a tough matchup up front, so how much Diggs plays could hinge on pregame evaluations and how his chest responds to contact.

A full practice, if followed by clearance, usually pushes his projection back into “start” territory, but last-minute game-time checks still inject volatility into lineups.

The Patriots have taken a cautious approach with injury returns this season, often easing players in to limit setbacks. If Diggs does get the green light, expect New England to script favorable looks early, quick outs, rub concepts, and a handful of two- or three-step throws that let him shake off any lingering soreness. If the veteran can handle more snaps, his route-running and contested-catch prowess will matter most on third down and in the red zone.

The Titans must account for Diggs, whether he plays 20 snaps or 70, and the Patriots will be thankful to have their top weapon back in the rotation. Final confirmation will come when teams release their inactives and the officials flip the coin; until then, Diggs’ status remains uncertain.