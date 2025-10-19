Oct 19, 2025 at 12:56 AM ET

Notre Dame football resorted to ground-and-pound tactics against rival USC with a familiar approach. Jeremiyah Love feasted on a leaky USC run defense in the 34-24 Saturday home win — and made ND history.

Per the ND football public relations team, Love is now in the school record books.

“Jeremiyah Love's 228 rushing yards today are the most a ND football player has rushed for in a single game in Notre Dame Stadium history,” the ND PR account posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

And that's in 512 total games in South Bend, the account added. He put up that performance on a night Jadarian Price delivered an epic 100-yard kickoff return.

Love very much looked like the preseason Heisman Trophy contender many envisioned. Only this time he looked surgical against an aspiring College Football Playoff contender.

USC legend hands Jeremiyah Love big title

Even one USC legend couldn't help but be blunt about his Trojans' performance — while giving Love a stirring comparison. Su'a Cravens became honest about what Love looked like on the field.

“This ND O-Line was so physical they made Jeremiyah Love look like Prime Adrian Peterson,” Cravens shared on X.

Yes, the reigning 2012 NFL Most Valuable Player Peterson. Cravens though he saw glimpses of a similar back. Cravens handed the USC front line and linebackers an “F” grade.

Love described his running style and how it's built.

“I love being physical, going out there and trying to run somebody over,” he told reporters after the game.

Brian Hamilton of The Athletic typed what Love now deserves.

Stay with me here: Jeremiyah Love probably deserves Heisman votes — Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) October 19, 2025

Love entered labeled the most important Fighting Irish player on the field. He looked every bit of it and more. In the process, ND continued its CFP pursuit by taking down the No. 20 team in the land — while running over USC's CFP hopes with Love.