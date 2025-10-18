OKLAHOMA CITY — Before Oklahoma City Thunder Ousmane Dieng's game-winning three in its preseason finale, head coach Mark Daigneault got his first glimpse of the Denver Nuggets' new offseason additions on Friday. From wing production, size, and shooting, the Nuggets addressed every need over the summer — trading for Cameron Johnson, signing Tim Hardaway Jr., Jonas Valanciunas, and Bruce Brown to respective deals.

After a 94-91 win in the Thunder's preseason finale, Daigneault addressed the Nuggets' newest players.

“They played well — Denver did. There was a sharpness to them. They've played well all preseason; they're definitely geared up and ready for the regular season. You can tell there's a hunger in how they're approaching it,” Daigneault said. “As for the players, all four of those guys that are new are very familiar faces. They've been around the NBA for a long time. So, there were no surprises there. They know their game and they play it well.

“So, they're a good team that's playing well coming into the season that we have a lot of respect for.”

Hardaway Jr. connected on four threes en route to 13 points, and Brown added 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Johnson finished with nine points, six rebounds, and four assists, and Valanciunas tallied five points, five rebounds, and two blocks.

Mark Daigneault on Chet Holmgren's preseason debut

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addressed Chet Holmgren's gains amid training camp before Holmgren's preseason debut on Friday. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault reacted to the budding star's preseason, specifically alongside Isaiah Hartenstein in Friday's starting lineup, and from an individual standpoint.

“It's growing,” Daigneault said. “Played a lot of high-leverage games with those guys on the court together at times. More of the same tonight. I thought Chet showed he has great summers. He's a great worker in the summer — he's done a great job with his body. He always comes in sharp in terms of his game. I thought that showed up tonight. I was excited to see him play tonight, and he didn't disappoint with just his approach and the way that he went about it.”

Holmgren is entering his fourth season with the Thunder.